Iration headline outdoor show at MontBleu on Aug. 16

Iration is heading to Tahoe to headline an outdoor show at MontBleu Resort Casino & Spa. From left, Joe Dickens, Micah Pueschel, Micah Brown, Cayson Peterson, Adam Taylor.

Dane Hodgson photograph

Reggae-influenced alternative rock band Iration has announced their seventh full-length studio album “Coastin‘ ” will be released early Summer 2020 (date to be announced soon) and has also revealed their annual summer touring plans.

The reggae band will play an outdoor show on Sunday, Aug. 16, at the MontBleu Casino Resort & Spa. Doors open at 4:40 p.m. and the show starts at 6 p.m. Tribal Seeds and Hirie will open. Tickets are $40 and it is an all ages show.

In support of the new album, the Hawaiian-bred, California-based band will bring their Coastin’ Summer Tour along the east coast and west coast this July and August with Tribal Seeds and more special guests to be announced. Pre-sale tickets will be available starting Tuesday, March 10th with the general on-sale beginning Friday, March 13th at 10am local time. Visit www.irationmusic.com for all ticketing details.

“We are proud to announce that our newest album, Coastin’, will be coming out this Summer,” shares Iration. “We really love the songs and the overall vibe, and we can’t wait for you to hear it. We are truly excited to play the new songs for you live as well. Along with the new record, we’ll be heading back out on the road for the Coastin’ Summer Tour with our good friends Tribal Seeds, and some other artists we can’t wait to announce! Get your tickets ASAP and we’ll see you this Summer as we go Coast to Coast bringing the good vibes to your town.”

Kicking off July 9th in Atlanta, the East Coastin’ leg of the tour will stop in St. Augustine, Asheville, Charlotte, Baltimore, New York City (July 24th at Pier 17), and Providence, among others, before wrapping July 26th in Asbury Park. The West Coastin’ leg will commence August 14th in Fresno and make its way to Lake Tahoe, Boise, Spokane, Albuquerque, Irvine/Southern California (August 28th at FivePoint Amphitheatre), and Las Vegas, among others, before concluding August 30th in Iration’s hometown of Santa Barbara.

First up this spring, Iration (Micah Pueschel [lead vocals/guitar], Adam Taylor [bass], Joe Dickens [drums], Cayson Peterson [keyboards], Micah Brown [guitar/vocals]) will bring their headlining Heatseekers Spring Tour, featuring special guests HIRIE and The Ries Brothers, to various cities including Austin, Houston, Dallas, Birmingham, Richmond, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Detroit, Chicago and Omaha from April 30th through May 17th. Iration will also make a return appearance at BottleRock Napa Valley on Sunday, May 24th. See below for full list of upcoming tour dates.

More details on “Coastin‘” including pre-order link coming soon.

IRATION TOUR DATES

Sunday, March 22 St. Petersburg, FL @ Reggae Rise Up Music Festival **

Heatseekers Spring Tour with special guests Hirie and The Ries Brothers

Thursday, April 30 Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Friday, May 1 Houston, TX @ House of Blues Saturday, May 2 Dallas, TX @ Bomb Factory Sunday, May 3 Corpus Christi, TX @ Concrete Street Pavilion Tuesday, May 5 Birmingham, AL @ Iron City Thursday, May 7 Richmond, VA @ The National Friday, May 8 Hampton Beach, NH @ Hampton Beach Ballroom Saturday, May 9 Portland, ME @ Aura Sunday, May 10 Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Wednesday, May 13 New Haven, CT @ Toad’s Place Thursday, May 14 Buffalo, NY @ Town Ballroom+ Friday, May 15 Pontiac, MI @ Crofoot Ballroom Saturday, May 16 Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theater Sunday, May 17 Omaha, NE @ Slowdown Sunday, May 24 Napa, CA @ BottleRock Napa Valley **

Coastin’ Summer Tour with special guests Tribal Seeds and more TBA